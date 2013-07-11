POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexico state oil
monopoly Pemex said on Thursday it scrapped plans to
extend the bidding period for the fee-per-barrel contract for
the Amatitlan block in the country's onshore Chicontepec basin.
The company had earlier said it would extend the bidding
period for the contract by five days. The Amatitlan block, the
second-biggest up for grabs, contains 993 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) in proven, probable and possible (3P)
reserves spread across 89 square miles (230 sq km).
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the
country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a
2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and
attracting long-term private investment.