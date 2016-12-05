MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium of PC Carigali Mexico Operations and Sierra Offshore Exploration the fourth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 4 is a 911 square mile (2,358.7 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 392 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and heavy crude, as well as natural gas.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)