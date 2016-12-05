UPDATE 2-OPEC heads towards supply cut extension as Saudi signals most on board
* Saudi's Falih: everybody I talked to supports 9-months extension
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded China Offshore Oil Corporation the fourth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.
Block 4 is a 725 square mile (1,876.7 square km) area which the energy ministry says contains some 540.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude.
Earlier, China Offshore Oil also won the first block auctioned in the Perdido Fold Belt. (Writing by Dave Graham)
DUBAI, May 21 Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, advised U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss how to avoid another September 11 attack with the Saudi hosts of his first official visit abroad, Zarif wrote in an editorial published on Sunday.