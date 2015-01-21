DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Mexico's state oil company, Pemex, could be ready to start importing light crude from the United States within two to three months of eventual approval by U.S. authorities, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Pemex said earlier this month it had proposed an oil swap with the United States, potentially ushering in the first sustained crude imports by Mexico from its northern neighbor after years of self-sufficiency.

Under the proposal, Pemex would import up to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and condensates to mix with its own heavier crude at domestic refineries. It would give the United States heavier Mexican crude for processing at U.S. refineries.

"The swaps of crude with U.S. makes perfect economic sense," Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya told Reuters in an interview in Davos. "We want to do what the Canadians are already doing."

"Now everything depends on their decision. We could start two to three months after the approval is given. And within a year or a year and a half ramp it up to the targeted levels of 100,000 (bpd)."

If approved, the imports could be a watershed in energy relations with the United States, where output has surged because of a shale boom.

Up until now, Mexico, the world's 10th-biggest producer of crude, has focused on exporting much of that oil, though it already imports much of its gasoline.

Pemex is struggling to reverse a decade-long slide in crude production and exports, and low global oil prices are hitting its finances.

A sweeping energy overhaul finalized last year ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly on production and exploration of oil and gas, and the government is seeking to lure billions of dollars in foreign investment into the sector.

"The cost of producing a barrel of oil at Pemex is $23. So I think our shallow water projects are highly competitive even in current prices. Our onshore fields are also a good business proposition," Lozoya said.

"There are loads of midsized fields which are not very big for Pemex but are large enough for midsized companies. And deep water also represents a good opportunity thanks to the existence of large infrastructure nearby in the U.S." (Editing by Simon Gardner and Matthew Lewis)