By Dmitry Zhdannikov
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Mexico's state oil
company, Pemex, could be ready to start importing light crude
from the United States within two to three months of eventual
approval by U.S. authorities, the company's chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Pemex said earlier this month it had proposed an
oil swap with the United States, potentially ushering in the
first sustained crude imports by Mexico from its northern
neighbor after years of self-sufficiency.
Under the proposal, Pemex would import up to 100,000 barrels
a day of light crude and condensates to mix with its own heavier
crude at domestic refineries. It would give the United States
heavier Mexican crude for processing at U.S. refineries.
"The swaps of crude with U.S. makes perfect economic sense,"
Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya told Reuters in an interview in Davos.
"We want to do what the Canadians are already doing."
"Now everything depends on their decision. We could start
two to three months after the approval is given. And within a
year or a year and a half ramp it up to the targeted levels of
100,000 (bpd)."
If approved, the imports could be a watershed in energy
relations with the United States, where output has surged
because of a shale boom.
Up until now, Mexico, the world's 10th-biggest producer of
crude, has focused on exporting much of that oil, though it
already imports much of its gasoline.
Pemex is struggling to reverse a decade-long slide in crude
production and exports, and low global oil prices are hitting
its finances.
A sweeping energy overhaul finalized last year ended Pemex's
75-year monopoly on production and exploration of oil and gas,
and the government is seeking to lure billions of dollars in
foreign investment into the sector.
"The cost of producing a barrel of oil at Pemex is $23. So I
think our shallow water projects are highly competitive even in
current prices. Our onshore fields are also a good business
proposition," Lozoya said.
"There are loads of midsized fields which are not very big
for Pemex but are large enough for midsized companies. And deep
water also represents a good opportunity thanks to the existence
of large infrastructure nearby in the U.S."
