MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 11 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 949 million barrels of oil over an area of 206 square miles (533 sq km).

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)