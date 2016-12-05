MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Australia's BHP Billiton on
Monday won the contest to partner with Mexican state oil company
Pemex in a joint venture to develop a deep water field in the
country's untapped Gulf waters.
A local unit of BHP Billiton won the rights to
tie-up with Pemex on its light oil Trion field, less than 50
miles (80 km) from the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.
BHP outbid Britain's BP, the only other company that
participated, with a $624 million offer to complement its
royalty bid, the country's oil regulator said.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera)