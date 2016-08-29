MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexico's government will
next week propose that Congress bring forward one year, to
January 2017, the planned liberalization of gasoline prices, the
finance ministry said on Monday.
The measure aims to foster competition in the retail
gasoline market, which is currently in the hands of state oil
company Pemex.
The state giant produces and imports gasoline consumed
within Mexico. Private companies are already allowed to enter
the gasoline market under a landmark energy sector opening, but
no one has done so as the government continues to fix gasoline
prices.
Miguel Messmacher, a deputy finance minister, told local
radio the government would make its proposal by Sept. 8 at the
latest, the deadline for it to submit its 2017 budget.
A sweeping energy sector reform the government is
implementing is unraveling the decades-long monopoly Pemex
enjoyed, including allowing private companies to import gasoline
and compete with Pemex, which has 11,000 gas stations.
