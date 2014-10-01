MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico has started its oil
hedging program for 2015, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told
Reuters on Wednesday, but gave no further details.
"It is a gradual process and we have started to execute it,"
Videgaray said.
The annual hedging deals, the biggest known sovereign
hedging program in the world, typically occurs around August and
September each year.
Finance officials in Mexico, who use the hedge to protect
public finances heavily dependent on crude revenue, have said
they will not comment on the particulars of the transaction
until after it is complete.
The oil hedge program, which cost the country at least $450
million for 2014, is designed to protect government finances
from a precipitous drop in oil prices.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)