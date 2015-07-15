MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's oil regulator on
Wednesday awarded the second block in its initial offshore
tender to the consortium including Sierra Oil & Gas, Premier Oil
and Talos Energy.
The block is one of more than a dozen oil fields being
auctioned as part of a historic sector opening the government
hopes will fuel more robust growth in Latin America's second
biggest economy.
The consortium's winning bid for the production-sharing
contract covering the shallow water block along the southern rim
of the Gulf of Mexico offered 55.99 percent of pre-tax profits
to the state.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)