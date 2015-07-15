MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday awarded the second block in its initial offshore tender to the consortium including Sierra Oil & Gas, Premier Oil and Talos Energy.

The block is one of more than a dozen oil fields being auctioned as part of a historic sector opening the government hopes will fuel more robust growth in Latin America's second biggest economy.

The consortium's winning bid for the production-sharing contract covering the shallow water block along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico offered 55.99 percent of pre-tax profits to the state. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)