BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexico's oil regulator on Tuesday approved auction terms and contracts for a dozen onshore oil and gas fields, to be bid out next year as part of a series of tenders following a landmark energy reform.
The second phase of the so-called Round Two tender will the regulator known as CNH said. Winners will be announced on April 7, 2017. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board