MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator
awarded a production-sharing contract for the offshore Hokchi
field on Wednesday to Argentina's Pan American Energy in
consortium with E&P Hidrocarburos y Servicios.
The consortium won the development rights by offering the
government 70 percent of pre-tax profits, but additional taxes
and a basic royalty will still apply.
The shallow water Hokchi field, located along the southern
edge of the Gulf of Mexico and known as contractual Area 2 in
the auction, features 334 million barrels in remaining oil
resources and spans 15 square miles (40 sq km).
The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called
Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy
sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for
the first time in decades to private producers.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)