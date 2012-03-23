MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexico's oil production rose to 2.543 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, a jump from the 2.518 million bpd produced in the first month of the year, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.

The country's monthly oil output has changed very little since 2009 after Pemex slowed the natural rate of decline at its largest, aging fields.