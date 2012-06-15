By Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez MEXICO CITY, June 15 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex will revise its key Chicontepec oilfields project, seen as crucial to boosting output in coming years, and may also adjust its overall investment plans, a Pemex adviser told Reuters on Friday. Chicontepec, which is located on the country's gulf coast and holds 41 percent of Mexico's total crude reserves, has been unable to boost production despite heavy investment. Pemex, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has managed to stabilize its overall output at around 2.5 million bpd after a sharp decline at its largest fields. But the company needs to ramp up exploration to avoid becoming a net crude oil importer within the next decade. "Now that we are going to revise the budget for the coming year, there will no doubt be a clear revision and adjustment of the project," said Pemex adviser Fluvio Ruiz. The massive Chicontepec project currently produces on average about 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is struggling to boost output to the 100,000 bpd, Pemex executives are aiming for by the end of this year. Mexico's oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbons Commission, or CNH, has also criticized the development plan associated with several Chicontepec fields and signaled that the project runs the risk of losing money. "It's important to review each year how (the project) is evolving," said Ruiz, adding that it's "possible" investment decisions will be revised. Chicontepec is difficult to exploit due to millions of barrels of oil scattered across many small deposits, a geological feature that makes production costly and slow. Proven reserves at Chicontepec totaled 650 million barrels as of the beginning of this year, according to Pemex data.