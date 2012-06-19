Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said no companies bid for the Atun area of mature oil fields up for auction on Tuesday, putting a damper on the country's efforts to attract more investment in its oil industry.
The contracts for 22 fields in six areas in northern Mexico -- Atun, Altamira, Arenque, Panuco, San Andres and Tierra Blanca -- were up for bid by Pemex, which is hoping private companies can help increase oil production by around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd).
The Atun area in shallow waters off the coast of Veracruz state has already been tapped by Pemex but is currently not producing any oil.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.