* Find would be second deep-water discovery for Pemex
* Previous discovery was announced at end of August
MEXICO CITY Oct 4 Mexican President Felipe
Calderon will announce a new deep-water crude oil find in the
Gulf of Mexico on Friday, a government official told Reuters on
Thursday.
The announcement will mark the second time state oil
monopoly Pemex has struck crude in its six-year-old
deep water drilling program.
Calderon announced on August 29 the discovery of the
country's first deep water oil well, Trion 1, located 177 km
(110 miles) off the coast of Tamaulipas state in northern
Mexico.
At the time, Pemex said it expected to certify new proven,
probable and possible (3P) reserves from Trion 1 of 400 million
barrels of crude.
Pemex began drilling the well within the Perdido Fold Belt
in late May at a depth of approximately 2,500 meters (8,200
feet).
The new deep water find is also expected to be located
within the Perdido Fold Belt.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has up to 29 billion
barrels of crude equivalent in the Gulf, more than half of the
country's potential resources.