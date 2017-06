MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex produced 2.549 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in September, compared with 2.550 million bpd in August, the company announced on Friday.

Mexico, the world's seventh largest oil producer, has seen output stabilize at approximately 2.5 million bpd over the last several years, down from peak production of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.