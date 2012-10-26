MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico state oil monopoly
Pemex exported 1.339 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil in September compared with 1.347 million bpd in
August, the company said on Friday.
Although down slightly from the previous month, September
exports marked the second largest monthly average of crude
shipments this year.
Pemex is the world's No. 7 oil producer. The Mexican
government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the
federal budget.
If Pemex cannot develop new discoveries to replace declining
production at the country's largest, aging fields, Mexico risks
becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.
Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto of the
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has said one of his top
priorities is to boost oil production by attracting more private
investment into the country's energy sector.
Pena Nieto will take office Dec. 1.