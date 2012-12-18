MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico produced an average
of 2.577 million barrels per day of crude oil in November, the
highest level since January 2011 and up 1.4 percent from
October, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday.
Pemex said the boost in production from October's average of
2.542 million bpd was due to better performance in offshore
projects like Yaxche, Chuc y Tsimin Xux in its southwest region,
and the aging but still highly productive Ku Maloob Zaap fields
in the Bay of Campache. The company also pointed to increased
output onshore in its Chicontepec basin and its
Ogarrio-Magallanes field in southern Mexico.
Production in November marked the company's highest level of
average output since January 2011 when crude production reached
2.584 million bpd.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer but output has
stagnated in recent years, dropping by roughly a quarter since
hitting a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has ambitious plans to lure
significant private investment into Mexico's energy sector,
under state control since 1938. But he may struggle in a divided
Congress to secure the constitutional reform needed to forge
ahead with sweeping changes.