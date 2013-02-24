MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said there was a small fire near a fuel storage tank late Friday at a company facility in Tuxpan, on the coast of Mexico's eastern Veracruz state.

The fire was put out at approximately 11 p.m. local time on Friday, Pemex said on Sunday.

While local media reported an explosion at the site, Pemex denied that and added there were no injuries or any impact on the facility's operations.