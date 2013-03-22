MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex produced 2.555 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in February, the company said on Friday.

Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

Oil output has fallen by more that a quarter from a 3.4 million bpd peak in 2004 and President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, plans to overhaul the lumbering company by luring more private investment and boosting production.