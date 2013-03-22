'Axis of love': Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order
* Relationship born out of necessity after oil price collapse
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said Friday that February crude oil production and exports were down, compared with the previous month.
Pemex produced 2.555 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in February, a slight decrease of 0.3 percent, compared with the previously month.
Meanwhile, crude exports in February averaged 1.22 million per day, down 5.4 percent, compared with January shipments.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
Oil output has fallen by more that a quarter from a 3.4 million bpd peak in 2004.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, plans to overhaul the company by luring more private investment and boosting production.
* Relationship born out of necessity after oil price collapse
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * POLL: Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament in Britain's June 8 election, according to a projection by polling company YouGov, raising the prospect of political turmoil just as formal Brexit talks begin. * BARCLAYS: Barclays will sell shares worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Wedne