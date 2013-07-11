By Adriana Barrera
POZA RICA, Mexico, July 11 Mexican state oil
monopoly Pemex got a dismal response to an auction of contracts
at one of its main oil fields on Thursday, turning up pressure
on the government to open up the industry to more private
capital with an imminent reform.
Most bidders in the Chicontepec basin auction signaled they
wanted a higher fee per barrel than Pemex would pay for the
private contracting scheme to turn around part of the massive
field, which has consistently fallen short of expectations.
Pemex only successfully contracted half of the six blocks
put out to tender, part of Mexico's efforts to find more
investment to boost flagging crude output.
The two biggest blocks, Pitepec and Amatitlan, did not even
attract bidders, the company said.
The lack of interest led to immediate calls for President
Enrique Pena Nieto to push for a reform that will make Mexico's
oil industry more attractive for private investors when the
government presents its planned overhaul by early September.
"The process in this round has been a failure," said Luis
Miguel Labardini, a partner with Mexico City-based energy
consultancy Marcos and Associates.
"This shows the new administration that what is really
required in Mexico is a deeper reform."
Pemex, meanwhile, hailed the tender as an success.
"We see the result very positively as we were able to assign
three blocks at very, very attractive prices," said Carlos
Morales, head of Pemex's exploration and production arm.
The three successful tenders obligate Pemex to pay each of
the winning companies less than $1 per barrel produced plus full
reimbursement of production costs. Mexico's crude oil exports
currently fetch as much as $109 per barrel.
Pemex failed to attract any bids from multinational oil
producers. While oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell
both purchased project specifications, neither
ultimately sought to qualify for the auction.
"That shows you that the big oil companies are looking for
commercial opportunities on the scale to which they're
accustomed, but they didn't find any," said George Baker, the
publisher of Mexico Energy Intelligence, an industry newsletter.
Among the auction's winners, U.S. oil services giant
Halliburton won the contract to operate the Humapa
block, which contains 341 million barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) in proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves spread
across 49 square miles (128 sq km).
And Mexico's Grupo Diavaz got the nod for the Miquetla
block, which contains 248 million boe in proven, probable and
possible reserves spread across 43 square miles.
Pemex said it will launch a new auction for the three blocks
that failed, Amatitlan, Pitepec and Miahuapan, the company said.
It did not provide further details.
REFORM PRESSURE
The Chicontepec auction marks the third round of the
country's fee-per-barrel private contracting scheme, fruit of a
2008 reform aimed at revitalizing aging oil fields and
attracting long-term private investment.
The six blocks constitute about 15 percent of the basin's
total reserves, or about 3.2 billion barrels of crude
equivalent, and cover 368 square miles.
Sixteen companies, nearly all oilfield service companies,
pre-qualified for the auction.
Pemex's Morales added that a fourth round of contracts,
including up to five blocks, will be auctioned by October in
southern Mexico, but he did not offer further details.
The Chicontepec basin, discovered more than 80 years ago, is
located in the east-central states of Veracruz and Puebla and is
home to about 40 percent of Mexico's certified hydrocarbon
reserves, or about 17 billion boe.
Last year, Chicontepec produced an average of 74,800 barrels
per day (bpd). Despite heavy investment, Pemex has failed to
meet production targets at the geologically complicated basin,
where millions of barrels of oil are scattered across many small
deposits, a feature that makes production costly and slow.
Boosting output is one of the chief aims of the government's
energy reform, which will be a major political challenge.
The Mexican constitution mandates that only the state can
own and commercialize the country's oil and gas resources, but
Pena Nieto has promised a major overhaul of the industry to
attract new investment from private oil companies.
His Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) must break with
years of tradition to go down that path, and will need support
from other parties in Congress, where it lacks a majority.
Pemex has been a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency since
the oil industry was nationalized by the PRI in 1938.
While details of the reform have yet to be revealed, a
formal proposal is expected by Sept. 8.
Mexican crude oil production has fallen to just over 2.5
million bpd from a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.