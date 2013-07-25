(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, July 25 How far Mexico goes to
overhaul its oil industry this year hinges largely on a single
sentence in the constitution that has stood as a bulwark against
private capital for more than 50 years.
Article 27 of the constitution bans the government from
granting private sector concessions for oil or gas, making their
exploitation the sole preserve of the Mexican state.
But reform of state oil monopoly Pemex is a touchstone for
President Enrique Pena Nieto's readiness to make tough decisions
to foster economic growth, and senior officials in his party say
a bill due to be presented by September will propose modifying
the article in a bid to reverse declining oil output.
Changing the article is the key to opening up Mexico to
foreign oil majors - but it also risks breaking a fragile
political consensus Pena Nieto has built in Congress to support
his economic agenda, as well as inciting mass protests.
"It's like changing the ten commandments, it's a very sacred
thing," said Ewell Murphy, an expert on Mexican energy law from
the University of Houston Law Center.
The clause is inextricably linked to the birth of Pemex, a
company that provides a third of the federal budget, and which
has become firmly ingrained in the national psyche since its
creation by President Lazaro Cardenas in 1938.
Setting out his case for expropriating British and U.S. oil
firms, Cardenas cited article 27 in justification, and he and
successors subsequently revised a section of the law to tighten
the state's exclusive control over Mexico's petroleum.
Aside from a minor addition to include nuclear energy, that
sentence has been unchanged since President Adolfo Lopez Mateos
made it even more explicit in 1960 after the Cuban Revolution.
"Regarding petroleum and solid, liquid or gaseous
hydrocarbons ... neither concessions nor contracts will be
granted, nor will any that have been granted persist and the
Nation will carry out the exploitation of these products in the
terms indicated by the respective regulatory statute," it reads.
Without changing it, experts say, Pena Nieto will not be
able to offer lucrative contracts to companies whose expertise
in deep water exploration and shale fields could turn around a
25 percent slide in oil production over the past decade.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI,
insists Mexico's oil will remain property of the state. But it
aims to create a platform for major investors with a combination
of nips and tucks to the constitution and deft legal work.
"The world is not going to wait for us if we don't do an
energy reform that guarantees the country's energy security,"
said Javier Trevino, an energy expert in Congress from the PRI.
"My personal view is that we need changes to article 27 of
the constitution, and articles 25 and 28," he added.
Tweaks to article 25 could give Pemex more operational
independence, while alterations to 28 could ease curbs on
private capital in the petrochemical industry.
By modifying article 27, the government would open the door
to risk contracts which allow private companies to participate
directly in the exploration and production of crude oil.
All three are likely to be modified. The changes would be a
major departure for the PRI, which blocked similar proposals
when in opposition between 2000 and 2012 to defend the legacy of
its former leaders Cardenas and Lopez Mateos.
In March, the PRI altered its manifesto to pave the way for
constitutional change on oil policy, as well as for a proposal
to apply value added tax (VAT) on food and medicine. A VAT
change is expected to form part of a major fiscal reform Pena
Nieto plans to flank the energy bill he sends to Congress.
Senior PRI officials have told Reuters the energy bill put
forward will aim to create the legal framework necessary to at
least permit profit-sharing agreements with oil majors.
PRIVATIZING RISK
Pride over the creation of Pemex, an event historian Lorenzo
Meyer likened to Mexico's "moon landing", still runs deep in the
PRI and in the Mexican left. Polls show a large majority of the
population oppose letting foreign capital into the oil industry.
In 1938, Britain and the United States reacted with fury to
Cardenas' expropriation of their companies and sought to cripple
Pemex by closing down global markets to Mexican oil.
Mexico's socialist government, which had given shelter and
support to enemies of Francisco Franco's dictatorship in Spain,
was forced to prop up Pemex by bartering oil for goods from
Franco's allies, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.
The company defied adversity to become one of the world's
biggest oil concerns. Over the years though, problems set in.
The government became increasingly reliant on Pemex to fund
the federal budget, saddling it with a crushing tax burden.
Corruption, abuse of the company for political patronage and
oil theft further sapped Pemex's strength, and by 2013, crude
oil production in Mexico had fallen to just over 2.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) from a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.
Since 2011, Mexican crude oil output has been surpassed by
Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, OPEC data show.
POLITICAL CONSENSUS
Pena Nieto has said he favors a constitutional reform to
revamp Pemex. But he has been very quiet about his plan.
To change the constitution, the president needs a two thirds
majority in Congress, and the approval of more than half of
Mexico's 31 state legislatures. The PRI governs about two thirds
of the states - but it lacks a majority in Congress.
To get around this, Pena Nieto has brokered his biggest
reforms in the "Pact for Mexico", an accord that he announced
with the leaders of the two main opposition parties just days
after taking office in December.
Aimed at revitalizing the economy, the pact has yielded
major bills to overhaul the telecommunications industry, the
education system and a banking reform still in Congress.
But it is likely to run out of steam on energy reform,
forcing Pena Nieto to push through his bill with the aid of the
conservative National Action Party, or PAN.
Both the PAN and the leftist Party of the Democratic
Revolution (PRD) have their own visions for oil reform.
The PRD's plan aims to give Pemex autonomy and cut its tax
burden - ideas which have support across the political spectrum.
But the PRD has rejected any changes to the constitution. It
argues that the way to make the company thrive is by rooting out
corruption, cutting back on waste and giving Pemex operational
independence.
"The cost of (production) in shallow waters is $5-10 per
barrel, the international price is $100. In deep waters it costs
$30. Who wants to carve up a business like that? Who in their
right mind would say 'come on in' so we get less?", said Luis
Chazaro, a PRD energy expert in the lower house of Congress.
At the other end of the spectrum, the PAN wants to open up
the industry and grant full-blown concessions to oil companies.
The PRI is positioning itself between the two parties, but
leaning firmly towards the PAN's side of the argument.
Rather than ceding ownership of the oil to private firms,
the PRI has been exploring a change in article 27 that will
enable Mexico to remain sole proprietor of the crude while
providing oil majors with the incentives they need.
Contracts could be designed that allow oil companies to show
crude reserves on their balance sheets without making them the
legal owners of the oil, said Jorge Jimenez, an expert on
Mexican energy law at law firm Lopez Velarde, Heftye & Soria.
"The rules are flexible enough to acknowledge that a company
has a right to receive a contractual revenue on the basis of a
barrel of oil produced," Jimenez said. "And that that revenue,
as opposed to the fixed fee in the current contracts, is linked
to the price of a barrel of oil in the market."
Without changing article 27, Mexico would only be able to
continue offering the so-called service contracts it now
operates that pay firms a fee per barrel, Jimenez said.
MOMENTUM
For the PRD, such changes would be tantamount to
privatization.
"Nobody takes the risk without sharing in the property,"
said PRD congressman Chazaro. "They don't do it in Brazil, they
don't do it in Norway and they're not going to do it here."
Leftists have promised to mobilize millions of Mexicans to
oppose Pena Nieto's reform, with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
twice runner-up for the presidency, aiming to lead the charge.
So far, however, the mood has been subdued.
Pena Nieto and his cabinet have kept the energy reform out
of the headlines by saying next to nothing about it inside
Mexico, and the media have followed suit.
Some in the PRI worry that the government is not doing
enough to lay the groundwork for selling the reform.
But people close to Pena Nieto say it is a deliberate ploy
to avoid stoking a debate. They are confident he can push
through his proposal without kicking off a storm of protest.
And thanks to the recent efforts of regional peers like
Colombia and Brazil to open up their oil industries to private
capital, mass upheaval in Mexico over Pemex looks unlikely, said
Federico Berrueto, director general of polling firm GCE.
If Pena Nieto did shy away from a major energy bill, he
would find it harder to pass the fiscal reform due to accompany
it, Berrueto said. Aside from improving Mexico's weak tax take,
that plan aims to cut the state's reliance on Pemex.
"If you carry out a deep energy reform, it opens the door to
change on the tax front," Berrueto said. "But if you generate
weak momentum, it's very difficult to overcome."
