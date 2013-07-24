By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto will present an energy reform to Congress in August
that proposes changing the constitution to encourage major new
private investment in the oil sector, a senior lawmaker said on
Wednesday.
Pena Nieto favors an overhaul of country's closed energy
industry to lure private capital and boost flagging oil and gas
production.
David Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee and
a member of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI), said the proposal will seek to change the constitution to
allow either concessions or risk-sharing contracts.
"We will have President Pena's initiative in August," said
Penchyna. "We do believe that the initiative will have to
contain constitutional changes," he added.
Penchyna said he favors allowing concessions over
production-sharing contracts.
"I think concessions have many advantages. They are the
world's best proven model to provide an opening," he said.
Penchyna declined to specify which articles of the
constitution the proposal will target. Articles 25, 27 and 28
govern the state's right to own, explore, produce, and
commercialize the country's hydrocarbons.
Lawmakers say they are likely to feature in the reform,
which Penchyna said will be presented first to the Senate.
Though state oil and gas monopoly Pemex is allowed
to contract out to third-parties for a wide variety of oilfield
services, payment for work as a percentage of production or
profits is strictly prohibited by the existing legal framework.
Changing the constitution requires a two-thirds majority
vote in Congress, and well as ratification by half of Mexico's
31 states. Analysts expect the reform to pass with support from
the conservative National Action Party, or PAN.
Penchyna's comments track closely the market-friendly reform
outline offered last week by the PAN, which specifically called
for permitting concessions.
The PAN's reform bill is expected by July 31.
The centrist PRI is "absolutely" united behind
constitutional energy reform, Penchyna said, while the leftist
Party of the Democratic Revolution, or PRD, is opposed.
"My prediction is that the PRD will not go with any scenario
that opens" the country's oil industry to greater private
participation, said Penchyna.
Mexico nationalized its energy industry in 1938 and it
remains a symbol of national pride.
In recent years, the country has seen its crude output slide
by about a quarter since hitting peak production of 3.4 million
barrels per day in 2004, even as Pemex has grown into one of the
world's largest non-listed companies.