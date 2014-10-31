MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico has made significant
progress on hedging next year's expected crude oil output, a
Mexican finance ministry official said on Friday.
Mexico's oil hedging program, which is designed to protect
vital crude export revenues from market volatility, has been
under pressure this year as international crude prices have
sunk.
Mexico has historically relied on crude oil revenues to
finance about a third of its federal budget.
Speculation has swirled about the timing and cost of the
program this year, now that U.S. financial regulations require
greater transparency for derivative trades.
A slump in the price of Mexico's main export blend to a
four-year low this month is likely to push up the cost of the
program, analysts said. But Mexico's top finance ministry
economist Ernesto Revilla said the program was well underway.
"The federal government has made good progress," Revilla
said at an event in Mexico City. "The oil price that Congress
approved, of $79 a barrel, will be the price that will be hedged
in its totality and there is no problem hedging that level of
oil income in 2015," he said.
Revilla said the expected revenue from 2015 oil exports
would be covered between oil hedges on the open market and the
country's rainy day oil fund, which now has 50.5 billion pesos
($3.75 billion).
The oil hedge program cost the country at least $450 million
for 2014.
(1 US dollar = 13.4685 Mexican peso)
