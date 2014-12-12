(Adds minister meeting)
By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexico said on Thursday it
would cap the number of shallow-water projects companies can bid
for as it set out initial contracts for the historic opening of
its oil and gas industry, but did not specify the share the
government will take.
Following a reform that ended Mexico's 75-year state
monopoly, officials unveiled details of the first
production-sharing contracts to an audience that included
executives from Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp
.
The contracts are for 14 shallow-water exploration and
production (E&P) blocks that will pay winning companies with a
share of the output from projects, which the government
estimated would cost $20 per barrel on average to produce.
"For the first time, we're setting in motion public tenders
in which both national and international companies can explore
for, and eventually extract, fossil fuel resources in shallow
waters," said Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell.
Nine-tenths of the formula used to award the 25-year
contracts will depend on the share of operating profits a
company offers the government, with the rest dictated by how
much investment a company pledges.
Companies or consortia will be limited to bidding on up to
five shallow-water areas, and will have to show a track record
in offshore projects. No company can join more than one
consortium in the first round, the government said.
Fabio Ortega, the top executive in Mexico for Colombia's
publicly traded, state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA
, said the limits are not standard practice.
"We'll have to see how much of an impact these limits
create," he said, adding the bidding terms were otherwise in
line with international standards, and that Ecopetrol is
interested in the entire package.
Juan Carlos Zepeda, head of the regulator that manages the
process, the National Hydrocarbons Commission, said the limits
are geared towards promoting competition among companies.
Those seeking to participate in the tenders must have
operated at least one offshore E&P project or have investments
in them worth at least $1 billion.
Prospective bidders must also have either operated at least
one offshore E&P project or been a partner in at least two
within the last five years.
The government, which hopes its reform will reverse a 30
percent slide in crude output over the past decade, said
companies can recover up to 60 percent of their production costs
provided they make a commercial discovery.
Coldwell said on national radio on Thursday that U.S.,
Mexican and Canadian energy ministers would meet businessmen
from all three countries on Monday to discuss investment and
partnership possibilities in the sector.
(Additional reporting by Christine Murray Gabriel Stargardter
and Alexandra Alper, Editing by Simon Gardner, Marguerita Choy,
Andre Grenon and Himani Sarkar)