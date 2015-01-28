BP beats first-quarter expectations amid higher oil prices, production
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.
MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexico does not see much space for top crude producers to cut output in a bid to boost prices and a planned February meeting between Saudi Arabian, Russian, Venezuelan and Mexican officials has not yet been confirmed, Mexico's energy minister said on Wednesday.
Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell also said that slumping international crude prices could force spending cuts at state-run oil company Pemex and national electricity company CFE, which are studying trimming investment. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.
DUBAI, May 2 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is "very positive" about 2017 despite global challenges, its chief executive said on Tuesday.