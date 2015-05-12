MEXICO CITY May 12 The 26 onshore areas in the
next round of contracts in Mexico's opening of its oil and
natural gas industry should bring in about $620 million in
investment in the first five years, Energy Minister Pedro
Joaquin Coldwell said on Tuesday.
The onshore oil and gas areas to be tendered are spread
across five states and contain 2.5 billion barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) in proven, probable and possible reserves.
The contracts will have a duration of 25 years, and could be
extended for two additional periods of five years each, Joaquin
Coldwell said at an event in Mexico City.
