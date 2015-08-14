MEXICO CITY Aug 14 A historic crude oil swap between the United States and Mexico is "great news" for both countries, and Mexican national oil company Pemex expects the permit by the end of this month, the head of Pemex's commercial arm said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the Obama administration will allow limited sales of U.S. crude to Mexico for the first time, marking another milestone in loosening a contentious ban on exporting domestic oil. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)