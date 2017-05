MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexico has guaranteed crude oil income at an average price of $49 per barrel through a hedging program for next year's budget, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The program, which includes options on Maya and Brent crudes, will cover 212 million barrels of oil in total at a cost of $1.09 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The program ended on August 14, it added.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)