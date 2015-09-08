(Adds minister's comment, details on Iran, Venezuela comments)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico cannot consider
cutting oil output at the moment and has not been contacted by
either OPEC members or other crude producers to discuss the
international oil market, Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Coldwell's comments came after Iranian oil minister Bijan
Zanganeh was quoted on Tuesday as saying that Tehran supports
any step to help the recovery of the oil market.
"Mexico is not influencing overproduction because Mexico's
oil output has been steadily declining," Coldwell said on the
sidelines of an energy conference in Mexico City.
"It would be unacceptable for us to have to cut when our
output is already declining," he said. "It is not an option."
Coldwell did not specifically respond to the report earlier
on Tuesday by Iran's Shana state news agency, which cited
Zanganeh as saying that Mexico's visiting labor minister,
Alfonso Navarrete, had voiced Mexico's readiness to cooperate
with OPEC if the organization becomes involved in oil market
management.
Venezuela has for months been pushing for an emergency OPEC
meeting and joint coordination with non-OPEC members like Russia
to stem a tumble in oil prices, but with little success.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that the
global price of oil, which has slid more than half in the last
year, should be a minimum $70 per barrel in order for necessary
petroleum investments to be maintained.
Maduro was speaking after a trip to Vietnam, China and Qatar
where he sought to promote an emergency summit for heads of
state of OPEC countries to defend prices
However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries' relatively wealthy members in the Gulf appear to have
little enthusiasm for a summit. They drove the group's strategy
shift last year to allow prices to fall to defend market share.
