MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico may only succeed in bringing back oil production to where it was three years ago by the time the current administration ends in 2018 in spite of a major reform to open up the industry, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

In December 2012, the month President Enrique Pena Nieto took office, Mexican crude output was 2.56 million barrels per day (bpd), well down from peak production of nearly 3.4 million bpd in 2004. By this August, it had fallen to 2.25 million bpd.

Deputy energy minister Lourdes Melgar said that with output declining at aging fields and international crude prices down sharply since last year, it would take time for new projects to make up the shortfall. (Additional reporting by Dave Graham and David Alire Garcia)