MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's Pemex will receive
U.S. conventional light crudes as part of an oil swap deal and
it will keep delivering mostly heavy Maya to U.S. refining
companies involved, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
The first cargoes of U.S. crude are expected to arrive in
Mexico during November. Later shipments could carry U.S. shale
crudes as well, if Pemex decides so, the spokesman said.
A license granted by the U.S. Department of Commerce to
Pemex allows the firm to choose from a long list of crudes
including West Texas Intermediate (WTI), West Texas Sour (WTS),
Mars, Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) and shale crudes Bakken and
Eagle Ford, which have 38-45 API degrees of density and low
sulfur content.
