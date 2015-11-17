MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex is seeking private partners for three
major refinery upgrades that will allow it to convert more heavy
crude into higher-value fuels like gasoline, a company executive
said on Tuesday.
Pemex estimates required investment for the construction and
installation of coking units at its Salina Cruz, Tula and
Salamanca refineries at $12.3 billion.
"We think these projects can be completed by means of
partnerships with third parties," said Juan Marcelo Parizot,
Pemex's head of marketing for its newly-created Industrial
Transformation division.
"The goal is to assimilate the best operational and
management practices," he said, adding that partnerships would
share risks and rewards as well as lower the amount of capital
that Pemex would have to invest upfront.
Like most large oil companies, Pemex has seen its revenues
slide dramatically as crude prices plunged by more than half
since last year.
The additional three coking plants would allow Mexico, which
increasingly produces heavy crude, to generate more valuable
fuels like gasoline and diesel, and fewer barrels of
less-desirable fuel oil.
Parizot said the projects would eventually increase fuel
production by more than a fifth, while improving profit margins
by about $6 per barrel of crude oil processed.
He declined to say what kind of partnerships Pemex would
employ for the refinery upgrades, or when the projects might be
tendered.
Due to lack of sufficient domestic capacity, Mexico
currently covers about half of its gasoline needs through
imports.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing
by Tom Brown)