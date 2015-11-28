MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Crude production from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex rose slightly in October, the company said on Friday.

Crude oil production last month averaged 2.279 million barrels per day (bpd), up 0.4 percent from September.

Average crude oil exports jumped 9.5 percent from the previous month, reaching 1.280 million bpd, the highest monthly number since February.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund cut its economic growth forecasts for Mexico, citing the country's decreasing oil production.

Mexican crude output has fallen steadily over the past decade since peaking at nearly 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)