(New throughout, adds results from first 14 contracts)
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's oil regulator
awarded the first 14 onshore contracts up for grabs at Tuesday's
auction, a tender aimed at boosting relatively new Mexican oil
companies following a historic sector reform finalized last
year.
The number of contracts awarded so far have already exceeded
the government's modest expectations for the auction. The
country's oil regulator has estimated that the auction of all 25
contracts on offer could ultimately attract about $1 billion in
total investment.
Mexican firm Diavaz Offshore, a longtime service provider to
state-owned oil company Pemex, won two contracts while
Canada's Renaissance Oil Corp, has already nabbed
three.
Strata Campos Maduros and Compania Petrolera Perseus, both
Mexican start-ups, have each been awarded two contracts.
Competing alone and in consortia, some 80 mostly Mexican
companies pre-qualified for the onshore auction run by the
National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).
But only half registered to bid on the contracts on Tuesday.
The price of Mexico's mostly heavy crude export mix has plunged
to below $28 per barrel, down more than 70 percent since last
year.
The onshore auction was designed to allow experienced
Mexican oilfield service providers the opportunity to operate
fields on their own, which is permitted under the reform.
The legislative overhaul, finalized last year, ended
national oil company Pemex's monopoly on crude production and
aims to reverse a decade-long slide in output by luring new
expertise and private investment.
The third installment of the so-called Round One tender, the
auction features 25 license contracts.
Under the circumstances, Mexican officials have said they
would consider the auction a success if at least five contracts
are assigned. The CNH awards contracts based on which bidder
offers the biggest share of pre-tax profits to the government
via a weighted formula that also includes an investment
commitment.
The share of profits is 90 percent of the formula, while the
investment commitment accounts for the rest.
The fields on offer include a mix of mature onshore fields,
most of which feature ongoing production and others that have
been underdeveloped or abandoned, with combined proven and
probable reserves of about 49 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Mexican brokerage Accival estimates that new crude output
from the developments would reach as high as 126,000 barrels per
day (bpd) by 2018, and provide state coffers with of as much as
$200 million annually.
Mexico's CNH forecasts potential future output from the 25
onshore fields more conservatively, at about 36,000 bpd.
The onshore auctions follow two previous offshore auctions
in July and September, in which a total of five of 19 contracts
on offer were successfully tendered.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay and
David Gregorio)