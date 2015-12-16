(Adds comments on date for auction, background)
By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Mexico will tender licenses
to explore and drill 10 deepwater areas in the Gulf of Mexico as
part of a landmark opening of its long-closed oil sector, the
country's energy regulator said on Wednesday.
Four of the areas in the Perdido Fold Belt are expected to
contain light crude, regulator CNH said.
No date has been set for the auction, but it will be decided
in the third quarter of 2016, CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda
said, adding the auction will "absolutely" take place next year.
The deepwater contracts are some of the most prized assets
available to foreign investors after the government opened up
its long-shuttered energy sector last year, in part to better
exploit its deepwater reserves.
State-run energy company Pemex, which lost its oil and gas
monopoly in the reform, lacks the expertise and money to exploit
the deepwater areas, and the government hopes large foreign
firms will unlock the potential and boost growth.
On Tuesday, CNH awarded all 25 contracts it tendered in an
auction that beat expectations despite a dramatic plunge in
crude prices. Most of the winners were small Mexican oil
companies, which will take control of the 25 onshore fields that
could eventually pump 77,000 barrels a day.
The onshore auctions followed two previous offshore auctions
in July and September, when five of 19 contracts on offer were
successfully tendered.
