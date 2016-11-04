MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexico's oil regulator
approved on Friday a final set of business-friendly tweaks to
bid rules for a highly-anticipated upcoming auction that will
pick a partner for state oil company Pemex to develop its
first-ever deep water project.
The joint venture covers Pemex's Trion field and marks a
major step in the opening up of Mexico's oil industry, a process
enabled by a landmark energy reform in 2013 that permits Pemex
to enter into exploration and production joint ventures for the
first time.
Trion is located at a depth of 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) in
the Gulf's Perdido Fold Belt just south of Mexico's maritime
border with the United States. The field is believed to contain
some 480 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Among the final changes to the bid terms, the oil regulator,
known as the CNH, voted to eliminate a provision in the joint
operating agreement that would have given Pemex the power to
unilaterally remove the oil company chosen to operate the
project.
The CNH also voted to eliminate a cash bond that was
included in the joint operating agreement, leaving just a bond
set out in the license contract, as well as specifying that the
operator will have the "decisive vote" in the event of any work
program disagreements.
The CNH previously voted to lower Pemex's minimum stake in
the project from 45 percent to 40 percent.
The license contract, similar to a concession, will be
awarded on Dec. 5, the same day that the regulator will also
auction 10 separate deep-water fields, including four that
surround Trion.
Pemex has estimated that the Trion project will require a
total investment of about $11 billion.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)