* State firm held road show to promote new private contracts * 3P reserves at fields up for grabs around 220 mln barrels * Pemex aims to boost production by 100k bpd from 2.6 bpd MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 - Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday private companies were showing significant interest in a second round of oil field operating contracts after an international road show to promote the projects. On January 19, the company published the rules for a second round of contracts expected to be awarded in the first half of 2012 to exploit 22 mature oil fields in northern Mexico. The fields currently produce just 12,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) but proven, possible and probable (3P) reserves are approximately 220 million barrels oil, Gustavo Hernandez, a deputy director for exploration at Pemex, told a conference call with investors. The total prospective resources in the six areas is estimated at 1.672 billion barrels of oil equivalent, he said. "We went on a road show, attending meetings in Dallas, Calgary and Houston two weeks ago and last week we went to Bogota in Colombia and Buenos Aires," Hernandez said. "Many companies have shown interest in participating in this because we have included two offshore fields and four onshore fields," he said. The aim is to increase production by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the next three to four years. The state-run company expects production this year to reach 2.6 million bpd, up from 2.55 billion bpd currently but needs to ramp up exploration to avoid becoming a net oil importer in the future. The world's No. 7 oil producer awarded its first-ever private operating contracts last August for several onshore mature fields further south, the fruit of 2008 reforms aimed at attracting more private help to boost the lagging, nationalize industry. Those fields began production this month, Hernandez said. A third round of private contracts later this year will include the Chicontepec basin, where Pemex sees great potential but has only managed to pump around 70,000 bpd after drilling more than 2,000 wells due to the regions' difficult geology. The country's independent oil regulator has recommended Pemex suspend drilling at the complicated field until more investigation has been done, but the company has not taken that advice. Hernandez said 60 percent of Pemex's 3P reserves are found at Chicontepec and the company has been able to increase production there by modifying some of their drilling techniques. Pemex's proven reserve estimate has remained basically flat from last year at 13.8 billion barrels a day due to a lack of significant new discoveries and ageing oil fields, like Cantarell. The company is hoping to use the new contract scheme to exploit deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico and recently signed a cross-border oil deal with the United Sates to create a legal framework to drill in areas that span the two countries maritime boundaries. Pemex on Monday posted a wider net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 compared to the same period in 2010 due to exchange rate losses from the depreciation of the Mexican peso and a heavier tax burden, since the government relies on oil revenues to fund around a third of the federal budget.