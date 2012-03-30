MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico's state oil
monopoly Pemex signed a contract with a company specializing in
oil spill clean ups to boost its safety controls as it plunges
into exploration of deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
Pemex said in a statement on Thursday that Wild Well
Control, which was heavily involved in efforts to cap BP's
Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010, will help Pemex comply with
regulations put in place by the country's oil watchdog the
National Hydrocarbons Commision (CNH).
Pemex has limited experience in deep water
drilling but estimates there are more than 29 billion barrels of
crude equivalent, or 58 percent of the country's prospective
resources, in the Gulf.
The country needs to exploit that oil to boost government
finances, which depend heavily on crude exports.
Oil output in the world's No. 7 producer has fallen sharply
from a 2004 peak of 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to
stabilize at around 2.5 million bpd.
A 2008 oil reform opened up the nationalized oil sector to
more private investment, allowing Pemex to sign oil-field
operating contracts in deep water with private companies.
The CNH is concerned Mexico on its own is not ready to take
on ultra-deep projects like the Maximino well, which is planned
for next year at around 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), six times
deeper than Pemex has drilled before.