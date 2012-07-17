By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 16 State oil monopoly Pemex
will ask Mexico's new Congress to approve a 340 billion peso, or
$25.6 billion, capital expenditure budget for 2013 when the body
begins budget deliberations in September, a Pemex adviser said
on Monday.
The annual budget for Pemex, the world's No. 7 oil producer,
is set by the Mexican Congress each year as part of the finance
ministry's budget.
Fluvio Ruiz, one of four professional advisers to the oil
giant, told Reuters the 2013 request was similar to this year's
allocation, including a similar level of requested funding for
maintenance at Pemex's key Chicontepec oilfields project, seen
as crucial to boosting output in coming years.
"The investment trend is being maintained. There isn't a
substantial change," said Ruiz.
On July 1 Mexican voters elected a new Congress and a new
president, Enrique Pena Nieto, from the opposition Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI), who promised on the campaign trail to
overhaul the country's oil industry.
"The investment spending is in line with the 2013-2017
business plan," said Ruiz, adding that Pemex's exploration and
production arm was likely to hold steady, with about 80 percent
of the total allocation.