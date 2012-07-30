* Previous auction failed to award contracts
* Pemex to invite private companies
* Per barrel payment rate to be revised
By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex plans to directly assign the rights to drill its offshore
Arenque oil field to a private contractor sometime in the next
three weeks, a senior company official said on Monday.
Last month's auction of private contracts failed to award
the Arenque oil field, located in shallow waters off Tamaulipas
state in eastern Mexico, and the largest block up for grabs at
the time.
"We are going to invite the companies that participated
before and based on the price they offer, we will assign the
contract directly," said Carlos Morales, director of Pemex
Exploration and Production, in an interview with Reuters.
Morales added that Pemex will revise the price per barrel it
is willing to pay to develop the area; all bids for Arenque made
during the June 19 auction were significantly higher than the
$7.25 per barrel Pemex had set as its maximum rate.
Four companies - Dragados Offshore de Mexico, Burgos Oil
Services, SAIMEXICANA and Petrofac Mexico - placed bids ranging
from $10.78 to $24.00 on Arenque last month.
Mexico launched the new incentive-based contracts after
Congress passed a 2008 energy reform to lure private capital
into the country's lumbering energy sector.
Boosting oil production from the world's No. 7 producer is
critical after Mexico lost nearly a quarter of its capacity
between 2004 and 2009 due to the rapid aging of its largest oil
fields and a lack of investment in exploration for new deposits.
Since then, oil output has stabilized at around 2.54 million
barrels per day, but a renewed decline is a worrying prospect
for the government. Oil revenues fund about a third of the
federal budget.
The first contracts for mature fields further south were
announced last year and are now in operation.
Morales confirmed that a planned third round of contracts
later this year will solicit bids to develop the geologically
complicated Chicontepec area, the location of 40 percent of
Mexico's oil reserves.
Morales said Pemex expects to auction off the Chicontepec
contracts around November.