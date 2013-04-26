MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's average crude oil
production in March fell to its lowest level since September
2011, while exports for the month fell nearly 10 percent
compared with the previous month, state oil monopoly Pemex said
on Friday.
Pemex produced 2.516 million barrels per day (bpd)
of crude oil in March, down 1.5 percent from February's output
of 2.555 million bpd.
Meanwhile, crude exports in March averaged 1.103 million per
day, down 9.6 percent, compared with 1.220 million bpd in
shipments last month.
Pemex said earlier this week that it is on track to boost
oil output by 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2018, consistent
with the company's goal of ramping up production to 3 million
bpd by then.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a top exporter
to the United States, but its energy minister has warned the
country could become a net oil importer by the end of this
decade if major new oil finds cannot be developed.