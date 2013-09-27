MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday it produced 2.514 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in August, up 1.3 percent from July when output hit a near 18-year low.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is seeking to push a bill through Congress to increase private investment in the oil industry in the world's 10th-biggest crude producer.

Separately, Pemex said it had exported 1.157 million bpd in August, down by 4.4 percent from July.

Mexico's crude output has fallen by a quarter since hitting a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

Congress this month began debating Pena Nieto's reform plan, which aims to create a profit-sharing contracting arrangement to lure oil companies back to Mexico, where the oil and gas industry was nationalized in 1938.

Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, does not have a majority in Congress, and must rely on opposition votes to get his proposal passed.

Before it backs the energy bill, the main conservative opposition party says Pena Nieto will have to pass an electoral reform to help the party compete against the PRI.

The government hopes fresh investment will help Mexico exploit deep-water fields and shale deposits, areas where it lacks expertise. If Mexico cannot step up production, it risks becoming a net energy importer this decade, the government says.