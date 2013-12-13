MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex aims to keep all of its current oil and gas developments through the initial allocation of operating rights scheduled for the first half of 2014, Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya said on Friday.

The allocation will be one of the first steps after Thursday's congressional approval of a sweeping energy overhaul that aims to lure major investment and boost oil and gas output in Latin America's second-biggest economy.

The so-called "round zero" gives Pemex first rights to explore and produce crude at the country's onshore and offshore fields, either by itself or in association with other companies.

"Clearly, everything we have in production as well as areas where we've undertaken exploration and seismic studies and where we know that there's major hydrocarbon potential, we will also ask to keep those areas," Lozoya told Reuters. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Dave Graham)