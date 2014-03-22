By David Alire Garcia
| MEXICO CITY, March 21
Pemex said on Friday it had sent to the energy ministry a list
Pemex said on Friday it had sent to the energy ministry a list
of the oil and gas fields it wants to keep under a landmark
energy overhaul, but declined to make the list public.
Under the energy reform passed in December, Pemex had until
March 21 to turn in the list of fields it would like to maintain
as part of the so-called Round Zero allocation.
The energy ministry has until mid-September to determine if
Pemex has the technical and financial capacity to
develop the fields it wants, but has yet to detail the specific
criteria it will use.
Prior to the reform, Pemex was the only company legally
permitted to produce hydrocarbons in Mexico, the world's tenth
largest crude producer.
"Everything will be up to the energy ministry," a Pemex
spokesperson said when asked if the list would be made public
soon. "The ball is in their court."
An energy ministry press officer did not respond to calls or
emails seeking comment.
"The fact that Pemex didn't reveal (the list) speaks badly
about the practices of this government in terms of transparency
and it's a very bad precedent for what comes next with the
reform," said Miriam Grunstein, an energy specialist with Mexico
City-based research institute CIDE.
In a statement, Pemex said it had submitted the list of
fields along with development plans that include descriptions of
projected investments, but did not provide specifics.
Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya said last month the company would
seek to keep the vast majority of its explored oil and gas
fields via the Round Zero, in addition to all areas now in
production without going into further detail.
But, he said Pemex would not seek to keep all of its deep
water Gulf of Mexico acreage, where Mexico is believed to have
nearly 30 billion barrels of potential oil equivalent.
The outcome of Round Zero will be crucial in determining the
onshore and offshore acreage available to bid on by oil majors
in international public tenders, expected by the summer of 2015.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Michael Perry)