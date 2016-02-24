MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Crude oil production at
Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex fell slightly
in January compared to the prior month, the firm said on
Wednesday.
On its official Twitter account Pemex said crude oil
production averaged 2.259 million barrels per day (bpd) last
month, down by 0.7 percent from 2.275 million in December.
Pemex last month said it averaged 2.267 million bpd for
2015, the eleventh consecutive annual drop since hitting a peak
of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.
Mexico's government ordered a change in the Pemex leadership
earlier this month as the firm struggles with a sharp fall in
the price of oil which, alongside declining production, has led
to record losses and drastic cost-cutting measures.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Diane Craft)