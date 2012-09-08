By Andrey Ostroukh
| VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 8
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 8 Mexico, the world's
seventh-largest oil producer, needs to change its oil
exploration laws to boost output by allowing foreign oil firms
greater access, outgoing President Felipe Calderon said on
Saturday.
Mexico's oil industry is dominated by state monopoly Pemex
and private companies have limited access to the
market. The country faces a key test as production has fallen
sharply in recent years and Pemex risks becoming a net importer
of crude within a decade.
Calderon, who will hand over power to President-elect Pena
Nieto at the end of the year, called on the new administration
to reform and modernise the industry. Nieto has promised "bold
steps" to boost outside involvement in oil exploration.
"I hope that the new government will have not only the
political will but also political support ... to make such an
important change in our law and in our constitution," Calderon
told a briefing at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
Pemex, created in 1938 when the country's oil industry was
nationalised, made a new light crude oil find in the Gulf of
Mexico in August, which, if confirmed, could provide between
4,000 and 10,000 barrels per day. Mexico's oil output is
currently 2.5 million barrels per day.
"Is that enough for the country? I don't think so," said
Calderon. "I still believe that Mexico requires an important
reform in order to allow Pemex to modernise its processes, to
modernise its technology, to modernise its know-how, getting the
experience of global companies."
To discover new fields and increase output, Mexico should
consider allowing Pemex to create joint ventures with foreign
companies, acquiring technology and know-how from companies like
Norway's Statoil and Brazilian Petrobras,
Calderon said.
Calderon's presidential stint ends in December and Nieto,
who has pledged a raft of fiscal, labor and energy reforms, will
be sworn in on Dec. 1.
"I hope that the new government will be very rational,"
Calderon said, adding that the budget deficit of 0.4 percent of
gross domestic product is set to be brought to zero in the next
few years.
(Editing by Megan Davies and Robert Birsel)