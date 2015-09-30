MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's oil regulator failed to award on Wednesday the offshore Mison and Nak fields in an auction forming part of an opening of the industry aimed at helping the country reverse declining crude output.

The shallow water Mison and Nak fields, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico and grouped together as contractual Area 5 in the auction, feature 196 million barrels in remaining oil resources and span 21 square miles (55 sq km).

The auction marks the second phase of Mexico's so-called Round One tender launched in July and follows a historic energy sector overhaul finalized last year that opened the sector for the first time in decades to private producers. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)