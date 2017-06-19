WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Capricorn Energy, a subsidiary of Britain's Cairn Energy, and Citla Energy won a close contest to secure the ninth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
The consortium was tied with Italy's Eni after the initial bids were announced but won due to making a larger cash offer in a tie-breaker.
Block 9 lies off the southern Gulf state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 571 million barrels of oil covering an area of 217 square miles (562 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.